FILE PHOTO: Shoppers walk past Sports Direct store on Oxford Street in London, Britain December 17, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

(Reuters) - Britain’s Sports Direct International Plc (SPD.L) has bought clothing retailer Jack Wills for 12.75 million pounds ($15.51 million), the Mike Ashley-led company said on Monday.

Sky News reported on Sunday that the billionaire was in pole position to buy Jack Wills, while high street tycoon Philip Day was also reportedly interested in buying the fashion retailer.