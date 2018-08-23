FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 23, 2018 / 11:21 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Jaguar Land Rover approves launch of electric E-type

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Britain’s biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has given the go-ahead to production of an electric version of its E-type sports car with first deliveries planned for the summer of 2020, the company said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: The name badge is seen on a classic Jaguar E-Type modified with an electric engine on display at the Jaguar Land Rover 'Tech Fest' in London, September 7, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Jaguar Classic, a unit of the UK-based automaker which restores vintage Jaguar cars, will convert the vehicles to electric power at its Classic Works facility in Coventry.

The company gave no details on prices for the cars. The option of converting to an electric vehicle (EV), which is also fully reversible, will be offered to existing E-type owners.

JLR, which is owned by India’s Tata Motors Ltd (TAMO.NS), is already building an electric vehicle called the I-PACE in Austria.

The latest version of the new E-type Zero will debut at California’s Monterey Car Week on Friday.

Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
