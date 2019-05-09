Business News
May 9, 2019 / 12:58 PM / in an hour

Tata Motors says no truth in speculation of Jaguar Land Rover sale

1 Min Read

The logo of Tata Motors is pictured at at the 37th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - India’s Tata Motors said on Thursday there was no truth to a report saying a sale of Jaguar Land Rover to French automotive group PSA could be imminent.

The Press Association said leaked information suggested a sale could be imminent, citing a “post-sale integration document”, which outlines the benefits of the two companies joining forces.

“As a matter of policy, we do not comment on media speculation. But we can confirm there is no truth to these rumors,” a Tata Motors spokesperson said.

Reporting by Paul Sandle. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below