Business News
January 10, 2019 / 1:18 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Jaguar Land Rover to cut 4,500 jobs, mainly in Britain

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Jaguar Land Rover logo is seen on the building inside the Chery Jaguar Land Rover plant in Changshu, Jiangsu province, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover said it will cut around 4,500 jobs, mainly in its home market, as it tries to tackle a slowdown in China and a slump in demand for its diesel-powered vehicles.

The firm, which employs about 40,000 people in Britain, also said it will begin producing electric drive units at its Wolverhampton engine plant and will create a new battery assembly center at Hams Hall near Birmingham as it develops a greener range of cars.

“We are taking decisive action to help deliver long-term growth in the face of multiple geopolitical and regulatory disruptions as well as technology challenges facing the automotive industry,” said Chief Executive Ralf Speth.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below