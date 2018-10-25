Jaguar Land Rover's Slovak plant to produce 100,000 cars a year by 2020

NITRA, Slovakia (Reuters) - British carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (TAMO.NS) expects to reach annual production of 100,000 cars at its plant in Slovakia by 2020, the chief executive of the newly opened factory, Alexander Wortberg, said on Thursday.

The Jaguar logo is pictured at a Jaguar Land Rover showroom in Mumbai February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/File Photo

The plant, which will take over production of the carmaker’s Discovery model, launched operations in September and held its official opening on Thursday. It was built at a cost of 1.4 billion euros ($1.6 billion), with a maximum capacity of 150,000 vehicles.