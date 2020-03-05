Business News
March 5, 2020 / 3:07 PM / Updated an hour ago

James Murdoch makes investments to tackle fake news: FT

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - James Murdoch, former chief executive of Twenty-First Century Fox, is making a seven-figure investment in start-ups aimed at tackling fake news, The Finiancial Times reported on.ft.com/38pRQrR on Thursday.

Murdoch’s holding company, Lupa Systems, has partnered with New York-based startup incubator Betaworks to fund an accelerator to tackle disinformation and foster a “more sustainable news ecosystem,” the report said.

Last year, the Financial Times reported that Murdoch had set to invest about $1 billion in a new portfolio of media companies that could include a liberal-leaning news outlet.

Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru

