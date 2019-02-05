Janus Henderson profit misses estimates on higher net outflows

(Reuters) - Fund manager Janus Henderson Group on Tuesday missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit, as an increase in market selloffs due to volatility pushed investors to the sidelines, resulting in higher outflows.

Net outflows nearly tripled to $8.4 billion and the company’s assets under management fell 11.4 percent to $328.5 billion in the quarter.

“We faced the same global market challenges and headwinds as the wider industry, combined with an aggregate $18 billion outflow, which was disappointing,” Chief Executive Officer Dick Weil said.

Financial market turmoil in the last quarter of 2018 prompted investors to pull out money from risk-sensitive assets, hurting the bottom line of fund managers around the globe.

Last week, Janus Henderson announced the closure of its three Australian equities funds due to tough fund-raising conditions, and said it will return nearly A$490 million ($354.86 million) to investors.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $106.8 million, or 54 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from, $471 million, or $2.32 per share, a year earlier when the company recorded a $340.7 million tax gain.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $114.3 million, or 59 cents per share. Analysts were expecting 63 cents apiece, according to IBES data by Refinitiv.

The company on Monday announced the retirement former Pimco boss Bill Gross, after a disappointing run as a head of Global Unconstrained Bond Fund.

($1 = 1.3808 Australian dollars)