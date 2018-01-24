Japan Airlines chief, credited with helping steer recovery, to step down

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan Airlines Co (9201.T) (JAL) said President Yoshiharu Ueki, who helped lead the company’s recovery from bankruptcy, will be replaced by a senior executive in April.

Ueki, a former pilot who was named president in 2012, will become chairman while Yuji Akasaka, currently managing executive officer in charge of engineering and maintenance, will become the new president, the company said.

Ueki is credited with being instrumental in revitalizing the once-bankrupt carrier by slashing costs and clinching code-sharing deals. His successor’s job will be to gain back market share from rival ANA Holdings (9202.T).

“I want to continue developing our business with the intent of securing solid profitability, and not aimlessly pursue scale,” Akasaka said in a news conference on Wednesday.

JAL was freed from government-imposed restrictions on route expansion only last April, more than seven years after filing for bankruptcy and receiving a taxpayer-funded bailout.

In 2010, the former flag carrier collapsed under the weight of a bloated cost base and over 2 trillion yen ($18 billion) in debt. With the help of a 350-billion yen capital injection from a state-backed fund, and debt waivers by banks, JAL relisted on the Tokyo Stock Exchange less than three years later.

ANA benefited from JAL’s bankruptcy by winning slots at Haneda Airport, the airport preferred by business travelers departing from or arriving in Tokyo. It overtook JAL in 2016 to become the country’s biggest international airline and holds a higher Skytrax rating for passenger service and comfort.

