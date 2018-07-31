Japan Airlines posts near 1 percent rise in first-quarter profit, international demand strong

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan Airlines Co (JAL) (9201.T) on Tuesday posted a near 1 percent rise in first quarter operating profit, broadly in line with estimates, lifted by brisk international passenger demand.
Operating profit for the quarter ended June was 24.9 billion yen ($223.90 million), up from 24.7 billion yen in the same period a year earlier. That compared with the 24.7 billion yen average estimate of two analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
JAL maintained its forecast for a 4 percent drop in full-year operating profit to 167 billion yen.
Reporting by Sam Nussey; editing by Nick Macfie