Japan Airlines posts near 1 percent rise in first-quarter profit, international demand strong

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan Airlines Co (JAL) (9201.T) on Tuesday posted a near 1 percent rise in first quarter operating profit, broadly in line with estimates, lifted by brisk international passenger demand.

FILE PHOTO: Newly hired employees of Japan Airlines (JAL) group fly paper planes during the company group's initiation ceremony at a hangar of Haneda airport in Tokyo, Japan, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

Operating profit for the quarter ended June was 24.9 billion yen ($223.90 million), up from 24.7 billion yen in the same period a year earlier. That compared with the 24.7 billion yen average estimate of two analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

JAL maintained its forecast for a 4 percent drop in full-year operating profit to 167 billion yen.