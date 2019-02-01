Plane skids off icy taxiway at Japan's Narita airport

TOKYO (Reuters) - A Japan Airlines jet carrying 201 passengers and crew skidded off an icy taxiway after landing at Tokyo’s Narita airport on Friday, forcing the temporary closure of one runway.

The Boeing 787 flying from the Indian capital New Delhi lost control of its left main landing gear while taxiing to the arrival gate, the airport said. There were no injuries.

TV Tokyo showed footage of the stranded aircraft with one set of wheels on snow-covered ground next to the taxiway.