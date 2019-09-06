Japan buyer agrees to pay fourth quarter aluminum premium of $97/T, 10% lower than third quarter

TOKYO (Reuters) - A Japanese aluminum buyer has agreed to pay a global producer a premium of $97 per tonne over the benchmark price for shipments in October to December, down 10% from the previous quarter, a source directly involved in the pricing talks said.

The figure is lower than the $108 per tonne paid in the July-September quarter and marks a first quarterly drop in three. It is also lower than the initial offers of $105-$115 made by producers.

Another industry source said he heard about the deal, but others have not followed it as most of buyers are seeking lower levels.

Japan is Asia’s biggest importer of the light metal and the premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the benchmark London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price set the benchmark for the region.