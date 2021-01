FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Carlyle Group is displayed at the company's office in Tokyo, Japan October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - A Japanese activist fund backed by veteran investor Yoshiaki Muarkami said on Thursday it would lunch a counterbid for energy and environment firm Japan Asia Group, which is a buyout target of Carlyle Group.

City Index Eleventh said in a statement that it would offer 840 yen per share to buy JAG, higher than Carlyle’s offer of 600 yen.