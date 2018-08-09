Mazda, Suzuki, Yamaha Motor submit reports on improper testing: Japan ministry

TOKYO (Reuters) - Mazda Motor Corp (7261.T), Suzuki Motor Corp (7269.T) and Yamaha Motor Co (7272.T) have submitted reports to Japan’s transport ministry that they conducted improper fuel economy and emissions tests on their vehicles, the ministry said on Thursday.

The findings were the results of internal investigations ordered at Japanese auto makers by the ministry after improper testing at Subaru Corp (7270.T) and Nissan Motor Co (7201.T).