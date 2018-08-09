FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2018 / 1:37 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Mazda, Suzuki, Yamaha Motor submit reports on improper testing: Japan ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Mazda Motor Corp (7261.T), Suzuki Motor Corp (7269.T) and Yamaha Motor Co (7272.T) have submitted reports to Japan’s transport ministry that they conducted improper fuel economy and emissions tests on their vehicles, the ministry said on Thursday.

The findings were the results of internal investigations ordered at Japanese auto makers by the ministry after improper testing at Subaru Corp (7270.T) and Nissan Motor Co (7201.T).

Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
