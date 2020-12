FILE PHOTO: A car drives past in front of a closed gas station in Chiba, east of Tokyo, Japan June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said the Japanese capital plans to end the sales of gasoline-only powered cars by 2030, Jiji news agency reported on Tuesday.

The move comes after media reported last week that Japan may ban sales of new gasoline-engine cars by the mid-2030s in favour of hybrid or electric vehicles.