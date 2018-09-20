FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2018 / 3:53 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Japan auto lobby says hopes NAFTA will keep current framework

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s automakers association said on Thursday it hoped that the North American Free Trade Agreement would maintain its current framework as the United States, Canada and Mexico update the trade pact amid growing trade tensions between the United States and its trading partners.

FILE PHOTO: Akio Toyoda, president of Toyota Motor Corporation, announces the "e-Palette", a new fully self-driving electric concept vehicle designed to be used for ride hailing, parcel delivery services and other uses at CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., January 8, 2018. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

“Japanese automakers’ businesses in North America are based on the NAFTA framework, and that framework is based on a three-party agreement,” said Akio Toyoda, chairman of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA) who is also president of Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T).

“We hope that framework continues this way, and that it remains well-balanced.”

In a statement, JAMA also said it was concerned about the impact of higher U.S. tariffs on auto imports, which Washington has threatened.

Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

