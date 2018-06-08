Japan automaker lobby slams possibility of U.S. auto tariffs

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s automakers association (JAMA) on Friday criticized moves by the United States to explore the possibility of raising tariffs on Japanese auto exports, saying that they could have a negative impact on U.S. customers and the vehicle industry.

FILE PHOTO: Akio Toyoda, president of Toyota Motor Corporation, announces the "e-Palette", a new fully self-driving electric concept vehicle designed to be used for ride hailing, parcel delivery services and other uses at CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., January 8, 2018. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

“The investigation launched by the United States Department of Commerce to determine the effects on national security of imports of automobiles ... will create uncertainty among automobile users in the U.S. and people involved in the motor vehicle industry,” Akio Toyoda, chairman of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association and president of Toyota Motor Corp said in a statement.

Washington late last month launched a national security investigation into car and truck imports which could lead to new tariffs on one of Japan’s major export export products to the United States.