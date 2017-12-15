FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
The Wire
Los Angeles
Pictures of the Year
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
European Union
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Deals
December 15, 2017 / 5:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

Japan anti-trust watchdog to approve Daishi, Hokuetsu banks' merger: Nikkei

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Fair Trade Commission has decided to approve the merger of regional banks Daishi Bank Ltd (8324.T) and Hokuetsu Bank Ltd (8325.T) after a prolonged review, the Nikkei business daily reported on its website, without citing sources.

The two banks, both based in Niigata prefecture on the Sea of Japan coast, in October postponed their original merger plans by six months to October 2018 as the commission carried out a lengthy review.

    A shrinking population and the central bank’s negative interest-rate policy have created a tough business environment for Japan’s roughly 100 so-called regional banks, prompting some to merge or take other steps to shore up their operations.

    The Financial Services Agency, which oversees the banking industry, has said consolidation was an option, while the antitrust commission has been concerned about hurting competition in regional prefectures.

    The Fair Trade Commission has also been holding up plans by Fukuoka Financial Group Inc (8354.T) to buy Eighteenth Bank Ltd (8396.T), both based in southern island of Kyushu. It was concerned a deal would undermine competition and limit options for customers, according to sources.

    Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Christopher Cushing

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.