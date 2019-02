Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan December 20, 2018. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday that it was his responsibility to achieve the central bank’s 2 percent inflation target by persistently continuing its stimulus policy.

Speaking to a lower house budget committee, Kuroda also said he would closely examine the central bank’s stimulus policy so that it would not cause side effects.