BOJ Kuroda: Must exchange views with other central banks when exiting easy policy

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday it was necessary to exchange views with overseas central banks in the event the BOJ exits ultra-loose monetary policy.

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a financial and monetary committee session at the Lower House of the parliament in Tokyo, Japan, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

“We need to avoid triggering a spike in long-term interest rates that deviates from economic and price fundamentals. If the BOJ were to debate an exit, we need to move cautiously so as not to hurt the economy and prices,” Kuroda told an upper house confirmation hearing.