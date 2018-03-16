FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
March 16, 2018 / 4:13 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

Japan parliament approves new BOJ leadership: lawmaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s parliament approved on Friday the government’s nominees for central bank governor and deputy governors, Lower House Speaker Tadamori Oshima said.

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan March 9, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has been approved for another five-year term after his current one ends in April. Masazumi Wakatabe, an academic known as a vocal advocate of aggressive easing, and career central banker Masayoshi Amamiya will become Kuroda’s deputies next week.

The nominees were approved during a lower house plenary session, following approval by the upper house. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s ruling coalition holds a comfortable majority in the both chambers.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.