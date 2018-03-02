FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
MobileWorldCongress
LipperAwards
Myanmar
North Korea
Earnings
NorthKorea
The Trump Effect
Breakingviews
Business News
March 2, 2018 / 2:59 AM / in 14 hours

BOJ leadership nominees to testify in upper house Mar 6 and 7

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s upper chamber of parliament will hold a confirmation hearing on March 6 for Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, who has been nominated for another term, a ruling party lawmaker said on Friday.

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda walks after attending a financial and monetary committee session at the Lower House of the parliament in Tokyo, Japan, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

His hearing is scheduled for 3-1/2 hours from 1 p.m. (0400 GMT), Junzo Yamamoto, head of the upper house steering committee told reporters.

A separate hearing for the two BOJ deputy governor nominees will be held from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on March 7, he added.

The lower chamber will also hold similar hearings later on Friday and Monday on the BOJ leadership.

The nominations need approval by both chambers, which is a near certainty as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s governing coalition holds a comfortable majority.

For the deputy posts, the government has tapped Masazumi Wakatabe, a Waseda University academic and an advocate of aggressive easing, and BOJ Executive Director Masayoshi Amamiya, a veteran central banker known for shaping monetary policy.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.