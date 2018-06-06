FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2018 / 6:34 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

JGBs mostly flat, but super-longs dip ahead of auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds were little changed on Wednesday, but bonds with more than 10 years to maturity dipped as brokerages sought concession ahead of an auction.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Dollar and Japan Yen notes are seen in this June 22, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

The Ministry of Finance will hold a liquidity-enhancing auction on Thursday, where it will make an offer of existing JGBs with 15.5 years to 39 years to maturity, totaling 500 billion yen ($4.55 billion).

Ten-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 fell 0.01 point to 150.83, with a trading volume of 26,295 lots, while the 10-year cash JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.045 percent.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC rose 0.5 basis point to 0.520 percent, while the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC rose 1 basis point to 0.730 percent.

The five-year JGB yield JP5YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.105 percent.

Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
