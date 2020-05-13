Japan stands by its integrated resort policy despite Sands' move

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Las Vegas Sands Corp is pictured at the Japan IR EXPO in Yokohama, Japan January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan has no plan to change its schedule regarding the launch of integrated resorts (IR) - Las Vegas-style complexes that include casinos and shopping arcades - despite Las Vegas Sands’ (LVS.N) decision to end its plan to open an IR casino in Japan, a top government spokesman said on Wednesday.

The government has authorised licences for three integrated resorts and has been expected to receive bids officially from interested cities in 2021. Potential bidders include Yokohama, Tokyo, Osaka - Japan’s three largest cities.