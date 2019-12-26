Japan
December 26, 2019 / 2:54 AM / Updated 9 minutes ago

Japan to proceed with casino plan, undeterred by lawmaker's arrest on bribery suspicion

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will proceed with its plans to select cities to host casinos in the country, undeterred by the arrest of a lawmaker accused of taking bribes from a potential casino bidder, the country’s chief government spokesman said on Thursday.

Japanese authorities on Wednesday arrested ruling party lawmaker Tsukasa Akimoto on suspicion of accepting 3 million yen ($27,387) in cash and a family holiday from a company interested in setting up a casino.

Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below