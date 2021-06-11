Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Media and Telecoms

Japan's Sega Sammy files proposal to build casino complex with Genting

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese entertainment group Sega Sammy Holdings said on Friday it had submitted a proposal to build a casino complex in Yokohama in a partnership with Genting Singapore.

Japan has sought to build several Las Vegas-style casino complexes to boost tourism. Analysts have previously estimated Japan’s casino market could be worth about $8 billion a year, although enthusiasm has waned in the past few years, with Las Vegas Sands and Wynn Resorts withdrawing from projects in Japan.

Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up