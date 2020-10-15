Japan PM: to make it easier for men to take time off to take care babies

FILE PHOTO: Yoshihide Suga speaks during a news conference following his confirmation as Prime Minister of Japan in Tokyo, Japan September 16, 2020. Carl Court/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday he would take measures to make it easier for men to take time off to take care of new-born babies, as the country’s population ages and shrinks rapidly.

Suga also told a meeting on social security reforms that he planned to unveil steps by the end of the year towards realising insurance coverage for fertility treatment.