Japan
November 25, 2019 / 8:29 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Japan stresses to China importance of free, open Hong Kong

1 Min Read

Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi speaks during a joint press statement event with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi (not pictured) following their meeting in Tokyo, Japan November 25, 2019. Behrouz Mehri/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Monday told his Chinese counterpart that he is highly concerned about the Hong Kong situation and it is important that a free and open Hong Kong keeps on prospering under the “one country, two systems” model, a Japanese government official said.

The official talked to a media briefing after a meeting in Tokyo between Motegi and China’s state councilor and foreign minister, Wang Yi.

Prolonged pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong are posing the biggest popular challenge to Chinese President Xi Jinping since he came to power in 2012.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Toby Chopra

