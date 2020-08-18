Japan voices concerns over Chinese activity around disputed islands: NHK

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Defence Minister Taro Kono attends a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Defence Minister Taro Kono told China’s ambassador to Japan, Kong Xuanyou, his country should refrain from activities around disputed East China Sea islands that are controlled by Tokyo but claimed by Beijing, public broadcaster NHK reported.

Kono expressed strong concern over China’s actions in a 40-minute meeting at the defence ministry, NHK said, after Japan last month accused Chinese government ships of repeated intrusions into its territorial waters around the islands.

China said last month the islands, known as the Senkaku in Japan and the Diaoyu in China, were Chinese territory and it had the right to conduct law enforcement activities in the area.