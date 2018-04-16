FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
April 16, 2018 / 5:57 AM / Updated an hour ago

Japan's Kono says agreed with Chinese officials trade war would harm global economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono said on Monday that he and senior Chinese officials shared an understanding that a trade war would have a serious effect on the world economy.

Wang Yi, China's foreign minister, and Taro Kono, Japan's foreign minister, pose during a photo session ahead of a high-level Japan-China economic dialogue in Tokyo, Japan, April 16, 2018. Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool via Reuters

Kono also said it was possible that Japan would cooperate with China on the Belt and Road initiative on a case by case basis where international standards were met.

Kono was speaking to reporters after the first high-level economic dialogue between Japan and China in more than seven years. He and the Chinese government’s top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, co-chaired the Tokyo meeting.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.