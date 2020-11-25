Japan PM Suga says stable Japan-China ties are important

FILE PHOTO: Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga gives his first policy speech in parliament as an extraordinary session opens in Tokyo, Japan October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday a stable relationship with China was important.

He made the remark during his meeting with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi on his visit to Tokyo.

“A stable relationship between the two countries is important not only for Japan and China but also for the region and the international community,” Suga said.