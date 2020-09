FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin speaks during a news conference in Beijing, China July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday that China hopes Japan will refrain from developing official ties with Taiwan.

Spokesman Wang Wenbin was asked at a news briefing about China’s views on Japan’s new defence minister, who has close ties with Taiwan. He said China hoped to enhance cooperation with Japan.