BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said on Monday that China and Japan should jointly oppose trade protectionism, safeguard multilateral trade systems, and together promote an open world economy, according to a statement from China’s foreign ministry.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L) and Japan's Foreign Minister Taro Kono meet in Tokyo, Japan April 15, 2018. Behrouz Mehri/Pool via Reuters

Wang, who is also state councillor, made the comments in Tokyo during a meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono.