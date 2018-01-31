FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Business News
January 31, 2018 / 9:54 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Coincheck falsely explained security to customers - industry group head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Coincheck made false explanations to customers about its security system before suffering one of the world’s biggest cyber heists, the head of a major cryptocurrency industry group said on Wednesday.

If similar problems had occurred in securities or currency margin trading the authorities would have halted the exchange’s operation, Taizen Okuyama, head of the Japan Cryptocurrency Business Association, added at an industry event.

Officials at Coincheck were not immediately available for comment.

Japanese authorities said on Monday they would investigate all cryptocurrency exchanges in the country for security gaps and ordered Coincheck to raise its standards after hackers stole $530 million of digital money from the Tokyo-based exchange.

Reporting by Takahiko Wada; Writing by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.