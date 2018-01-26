FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Technology News
January 26, 2018 / 5:01 PM / in 2 hours

Tokyo-based cryptocurrency exchange hacked, losing $530 million: NHK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Coincheck, a major cryptocurrency trading exchange in Tokyo, has been hacked into and has lost about 58 billion yen ($534 million) worth of virtual money, national broadcaster NHK reported on Friday.

Coincheck posted on its website on Friday afternoon that it had suspended withdrawals of almost all cryptocurrencies.

The exchange has already reported the incident to the police and to Japan’s Financial Services Agency, NHK said.

In 2014, Tokyo-based Mt. Gox, which once handled 80 percent of the world’s bitcoin trades, filed for bankruptcy after losing some 850,000 bitcoins - then worth around half a billion U.S. dollars - and $28 million in cash from its bank accounts.

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
