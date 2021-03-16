Japan, U.S. share serious concerns over tensions in South China Sea: Kishi

Lloyd Austin, Secretary of Defense of the United States of America (L) and Japanese Defense Minister Kishi Nobuo (R) attend a review an honor guard prior the US-Japan Defense Ministers Bilateral meeting at the Japan Ministry of Defense on March 16, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. David Mareuil/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan and the United States have shared serious concerns over rising tensions in the East and South China Seas, Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi said on Tuesday.

Kishi made the comments after talks with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who is visiting Tokyo. Their discussions centered on China, but also included North Korean issues, Kishi told reporters after the meeting.