Japan Display shares tumble 6% after media report on Apple's full shift to OLED

FILE PHOTO: Japan Display Inc's logo is pictured at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares of Apple supplier Japan Display Inc fell as much as 6% early on Wednesday after a media report that Apple will use OLED screens for all its forthcoming fifth-generation (5G) iPhones this year.

Japan Display, a main supplier of liquid crystal display (LCD) panels for iPhones, generates about 60% of its revenue from Apple Inc.

The Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday that the U.S. tech giant plans to introduce four 5G iPhones with three different screen sizes with the OLED (organic light-emitting diode) technology. Japan Display declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

OLED displays are generally thinner and allow more flexibility than LCD screens.