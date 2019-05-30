Chinese-Taiwanese group to make formal decision for Japan Display deal in June: Nikkei

FILE PHOTO: Japan Display Inc's logo is pictured at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - A Chinese-Taiwanese investor consortium has told Japan Display Inc that it would make a formal decision whether to invest in the Apple Inc supplier by June 14, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

The group had delayed an up to 80 billion yen ($729.33 million) investment, planned as part of a rescue deal, as it wanted to reassess Japan Display’s prospects.

A Japan Display spokesman told Reuters that the report is not something the company has announced.