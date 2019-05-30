Chinese-Taiwanese group to make formal decision for Japan Display deal in June: Nikkei

TOKYO (Reuters) - A Chinese-Taiwanese investor consortium has told Japan Display Inc that it would make a formal decision whether to invest in the Apple Inc supplier by June 14, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.
The group had delayed an up to 80 billion yen ($729.33 million) investment, planned as part of a rescue deal, as it wanted to reassess Japan Display’s prospects.
A Japan Display spokesman told Reuters that the report is not something the company has announced.
Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christopher Cushing