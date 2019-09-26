Apple supplier Japan Display says Chinese fund dropped out of bailout deal

TOKYO (Reuters) - Chinese investment firm Harvest Group has dropped out of a bailout deal for cash-strapped Japan Display Inc (6740.T) due to differences of opinion over governance, the LCD maker said on Thursday.

Japan Display will look for new investors to replace the Chinese fund while keeping up talks with Harvest Group with the aim of receiving promised investment, it said in a statement.

A client of Japan Display intends to invest $200 million in light of Harvest’s withdrawal, the Japanese company also said.