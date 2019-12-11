Japan Display in talks for $830 million support from Ichigo: source

TOKYO (Reuters) - Struggling Japan Display Inc, a supplier to Apple Inc, is in talks to receive up to 90 billion yen ($830 million) in financial support from Ichigo Asset Management, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
Japan Display, which last month reported its 11th straight quarterly loss, said in a statement it was in talks with Ichigo for investment and planned to discuss reaching a basic agreement on fund procurement from the asset firm at a board meeting on Thursday.
It added that the 90 billion yen figure was not something the company had announced.
The source requested anonymity because the talks are private.
Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Chris Gallagher; Editing by Sandra Maler