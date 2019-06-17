Japan Display says Taiwan's TPK decided against investing

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan Display Inc on Monday said it has received notice from TPK Holding Co Ltd that the Taiwanese flat screen maker has decided against investing in the Apple Inc supplier.

It also said Cosgrove Global Ltd and Topnotch Corporate Ltd, which have also previously expressed interest in investing, have not notified the display maker of their decisions.

Harvest Group and Oasis Management Company Ltd will decide whether to invest by June 27, Japan Display said.

TPK’s proposed investment had totaled $230 million.