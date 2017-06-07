FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Japan Display delays investment in JOLED until at least 2018
#Innovation and Intellectual Property
June 7, 2017 / 7:38 AM / 2 months ago

Japan Display delays investment in JOLED until at least 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan Display said on Wednesday it was delaying its planned investment in organic light-emitting diode panel maker JOLED until next year at the earliest as it continues to overhaul its business strategy.

The company had planned to reach an agreement by late June to buy shares in JOLED, whose largest investor is Innovation Network Corporation of Japan (INCJ), and complete the purchase by the end of this year.

It now aims to reach an agreement by late June 2018, with the purchase date yet to be determined, Japan Display said in a statement.

Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

