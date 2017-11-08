FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Display falls deeper into the red, hit by OLED shift
FBI agents raid headquarters of major U.S. body broker
Exclusive
Special Reports
Online travel sites get squeezed by Airbnb, hotel chains
Technology
Snapchat launches redesign as growth disappoints Wall Street
Business
November 8, 2017 / 6:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

Japan Display falls deeper into the red, hit by OLED shift

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan Display Inc (6740.T) on Wednesday reported a deeper loss for the three months through September as its late entry into organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology led to fewer orders from its largest client, Apple Inc (AAPL.O).

FILE PHOTO: Japan Display Inc's logo is pictured at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

The liquid crystal display (LCD) maker dependent on Apple for half of its sales posted a net loss of 36.6 billion yen ($321.53 million) for its second financial quarter, versus the year-before loss of 4.9 billion yen.

The result compared with a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Estimate of a 60.4 billion yen loss drawn from the views of five analysts.

Japan Display, money-losing for the past three years, declined to give a full-year earnings outlook.

The company in August outlined an operational overhaul under which it would streamline production lines and cut 30 percent of its workforce, resulting in a special loss of 170 billion yen for the current year.

It also said annual revenue was likely to drop 15 to 25 percent due to a shift to OLED displays by “major customers,” and that it was considering tapping new investors, potentially Chinese panel makers, for capital to catch up in the technology.

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
