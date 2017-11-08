Japan Display falls deeper into the red, hit by OLED shift

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan Display Inc (6740.T) on Wednesday reported a deeper loss for the three months through September as its late entry into organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology led to fewer orders from its largest client, Apple Inc (AAPL.O).

FILE PHOTO: Japan Display Inc's logo is pictured at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

The liquid crystal display (LCD) maker dependent on Apple for half of its sales posted a net loss of 36.6 billion yen ($321.53 million) for its second financial quarter, versus the year-before loss of 4.9 billion yen.

The result compared with a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Estimate of a 60.4 billion yen loss drawn from the views of five analysts.

Japan Display, money-losing for the past three years, declined to give a full-year earnings outlook.

The company in August outlined an operational overhaul under which it would streamline production lines and cut 30 percent of its workforce, resulting in a special loss of 170 billion yen for the current year.

It also said annual revenue was likely to drop 15 to 25 percent due to a shift to OLED displays by “major customers,” and that it was considering tapping new investors, potentially Chinese panel makers, for capital to catch up in the technology.