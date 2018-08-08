FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
August 8, 2018 / 6:30 AM / in 17 minutes

Japan Display's first-quarter loss narrows on automotive panel sales, cost cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan Display Inc (6740.T) reported on Wednesday a narrower loss for April-June, helped by strong sales of automotive displays and by cost cuts.

FILE PHOTO: Japan Display Inc's logo is pictured at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

The Apple Inc (AAPL.O) supplier that has lost money for the past four years posted a net loss of 1.77 billion yen ($15.91 million) in the first quarter, much smaller than the 31.46 billion loss a year earlier.

The loss was also smaller than the average 15.44 billion yen loss estimated by five analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.