Japan PM says will mull steps to help big firms hurt by pandemic

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday he would consider steps to aid not just small firms but big companies hit by the widening fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

“The pandemic is disrupting the core of Japan’s economy,” Abe told parliament, adding that he had in mind measures to support big firms hurt by slumping sales from the crisis.

The government is considering expanding a 5-trillion-yen loan programme run by a semi-government financial institution that targets big firms, the Asahi newspaper said on Monday.