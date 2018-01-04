Abe says Japan making steady progress in ending deflation

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday voiced confidence that the economy was steadily heading toward an end to deflation.

“With a domestic demand-led recovery taking hold, Japan is making steady progress toward emerging from 20 years of deflation,” Abe told a news conference.

He also said his administration would focus on labor market reforms that would boost productivity and address a shrinking working-age population amid a rapidly aging society.