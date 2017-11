TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday that the government and the central bank would work closely together and take all necessary steps to defeat deflation.

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers his policy speech at the lower house of parliament in Tokyo, Japan, November 17, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Speaking in parliament, Abe said he hoped the Bank of Japan would continue its bold monetary easing to hit a 2 percent inflation target, adding that he would leave specific monetary policy steps to the central bank.