FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a news conference at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan December 10, 2018. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday that Japan’s economic fundamentals remained strong despite recent global uncertainties.

He also said the government would strive to strengthen the economy further through steps to boost productivity.

Abe made the comments in a speech delivered to an annual meeting of the Japanese business lobby Keidanren.