March 28, 2018 / 5:40 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Japan PM Abe says no change to sales tax hike plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday there was no change to his plan to raise the country’s sales tax hike next year unless the economy is hit by a huge external shock.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends at an upper house parliamentary session in Tokyo, Japan March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

“If the economy is hit by a shock on the magnitude of the Lehman crisis, we need to reconsider. Otherwise, we will proceed with the scheduled sales tax hike,” Abe told parliament, adding that the government will take steps to counter any damage the higher levy poses on the economy.

Abe has pledged to raise Japan’s sales tax to 10 percent from 8 percent in October next year.

Reporting by Leika Kihara

