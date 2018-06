TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday that the U.S. government recognizes that the Bank of Japan is not conducting monetary policy to target exchange rates.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to media after the news conference by the U.S. President Donald Trump, after the summit between the U.S. and North Korea in Singapore, at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Speaking in parliament, Abe also said the BOJ’s quantitative easing was not aimed at weakening the yen.