Japan PM says ready to take more stimulus steps to combat pandemic

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a news conference where he announces an extension of the nation's state of emergency amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo, Japan May 4, 2020. Eugene Hoshiko/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday the government was ready to take further steps to ease the economic pain from the coronavirus pandemic.

“If we decide that additional steps are needed, we will take bold and timely action,” Abe told parliament, when asked by an opposition lawmaker whether the government will compile a second supplementary budget to fund additional steps to combat the economic fallout from the pandemic.